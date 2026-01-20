The record-breaking spree continues for the Telugu action comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu at the worldwide box office. On Monday, it had surpassed Waltair Veerayya to become Chiranjeevi’s second highest-grossing film globally. Anil Ravipudi’s directorial is now only 14.68 crores away from conquering the first spot. Scroll below for a detailed day 8 update!

How much has Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned overseas?

There are multiple competitors at the overseas box office. The list includes Dhurandhar, Anaganaga Oka Raju, The Raja Saab, and Nari Nari Naduma Murari, among others. Chiranjeevi starrer is dominating the international ticket windows, with a cumulative gross of 36.15 crore in 8 days.

It is the #1 Telugu grosser of 2026 overseas, but all eyes are on whether the action comedy will be able to touch the 50 crore mark.

Chasing the worldwide lifetime of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy!

At the worldwide box office, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has accumulated 231.91 crore gross, including 195.76 crore gross from the domestic run. It is now only 14.68 crores away from surpassing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and emerging as Chiranjeevi’s highest-grossing film of all time globally!

History is in the making, and the much-awaited milestone will be unlocked in the next 2 days. Post that, the Telugu superstar will be clocking the 250 crore mark in his career for the first time. Exciting times ahead!

Check out Chiranjeevi’s top 3 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019): 246.60 crores Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (2026): 231.91 crores (8 days) Waltair Veerayya (2023): 219 crores

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Summary (8 Days)

India net – 165.90 crores

India gross – 195.76 crores

Overseas gross – 36.15 crores

Worldwide gross – 231.91 crores

