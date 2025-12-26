Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is riding the massive wave of the critical and commercial success of Dhurandhar, with its second part slated for theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Since making a splash with Band Baaja Baaraat, the versatile performer has consistently impressed with standout stints in Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, and ’83. While these collaborations showcased his talent under accomplished filmmakers, an exciting list of directors remains for him to work with, pairings that could push his acting boundaries even further in the years ahead.

Here’s a list of five such filmmakers Ranveer Singh should collaborate with to unlock new levels in his acting repertoire.

1. Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani stands among the rare Indian filmmakers whose track record remains virtually flawless. From the beloved Munnabhai franchise to widely praised films like 3 Idiots and Sanju, his cinema beautifully blends humor, emotional depth, and socially relevant themes. Despite Ranveer Singh’s versatility, the two have yet to collaborate, making this a super-interesting pairing.

Potential Project: Rajkumar Hirani could cast Ranveer Singh in a significant ensemble role, possibly as a key new character alongside Aamir Khan in 4 Idiots, if it ever materializes. Alternatively, a fresh, socially relevant drama with Ranveer Singh in a lead role could allow the actor to explore a more emotionally layered performance under the filmmaker’s nuanced direction.

2. Sriram Raghavan

Ever since his impressive directorial debut with Ek Hasina Thi, Sriram Raghavan has garnered a loyal fan base, which has only grown stronger following the genre-defining mystery thriller Andhadhun. Stylish, unpredictable, and morally layered thrillers are clearly his forte, and his pairing with Ranveer Singh could be a dream team for cinephiles.

Potential Project: An exciting possibility is an Indian-style whodunnit inspired by Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, with Ranveer Singh stepping into the role of a charming, razor-sharp detective.

3. Anurag Kashyap

Even though Anurag Kashyap’s recent theatrical outing, Nishaanchi, underperformed at the box office, a filmmaker of his caliber is hard to find in the Hindi film industry. Known for his gritty and raw storytelling, Kashyap has delivered modern classics like Gangs of Wasseypur, Gulaal, and Mukkabaaz. A collaboration with Ranveer Singh could lead to some genuine creative fireworks.

Potential Project: An intense, true-story-inspired political drama in the vein of Gulaal, or a gritty, realistic cop-action thriller set in a small North Indian town, something reminiscent of Shool.

4. Farhan Akhtar

A few years ago, it was officially announced that Ranveer Singh would headline the third installment of the Don franchise. Titled Don 3, the project was set to mark Farhan Akhtar’s return to the director’s chair after helming the hugely successful Don reboot and its sequel, Don 2, both starring Shah Rukh Khan. However, recent reports suggest that Ranveer Singh is no longer attached to the project. Having said that, the prospect of this actor-director collaboration remains one of the most intriguing what-ifs in Bollywood.

Potential Project: An equally exciting alternative would be a fresh collaboration on a sleek, globe-trotting action adventure. A high-stakes thriller in the vein of the Jason Bourne films could perfectly blend Farhan Akhtar’s stylish direction with Ranveer Singh’s energetic screen presence.

5. Raj & DK

The creative minds behind some of India’s most acclaimed streaming hits, such as The Family Man and Farzi, Raj & DK have established themselves as two of the most in-demand storytellers in the OTT space. With their sharp writing, layered characters, and adept execution, a collaboration with Ranveer Singh could mark a thrilling streaming debut for the actor.

Potential Project: Having already explored the spy-thriller genre, it would be refreshing to see Raj & DK team up with Ranveer Singh in a different space. An Indian adaptation of Dexter, the cult serial-killer thriller, could be a bold and fascinating choice, with Ranveer Singh stepping into the complex role originally portrayed by Michael C. Hall. Such a project could redefine mainstream OTT storytelling in India.

