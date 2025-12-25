Ranveer Singh is currently working like a magic charm at the box office, and Christmas has turned merrier for the actor, with the Christmas Day Collection hitting yet another record for Dhurandhar. The Spy thriller managed to enter the top 5 Christmas Day performers, surpassing some major biggies!

According to the early trends flowing in, Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller, also starring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun, has feasted on the Christmas holiday like a beast, milking the National Holiday to its maximum potential! In fact, the actor surpassed the opening day or week 1 numbers of Salman Khan’s biggies like Dabangg 2.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 21 Estimates

As per the early trends, on December 25, the third Thursday, day 21, Dhurandhar earned in the range of 26.5 – 27 crore at the box office. This is the fourth biggest Christmas Day collection at the box office, surpassing Dhoom 3 and pushing Avatar: Way Of Water’s India collection out of the top 5!

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh matches Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in having multiple entries in the top 10 Christmas Day Collections of Bollywood. 83 is also a part of the list with a collection of 16.95 crore on Christmas Day.

Dhurandhar Pushes Pushpa 2 Out Of The Top 10

Dhurandhar has also pushed Pushpa 2 out of the top 10 Christmas Day collections by Bollywood films at the box office. Allu Arjun‘s biggie earned 15.5 crore on Christmas with its Hindi version!

Check out the top 10 Christmas Day (December 25) earnings by Bollywood films at the box office (India Net Collections).

Dangal: 42.41 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: 36.54 crore PK: 27.55 crore Dhurandhar: 26.5 – 27 crore* Dhoom 3: 25.52 crore Avatar: The Way Of Water: 25.15 crore Dunki: 22.25 crore 83: 16.95 crore Dabangg 2: 15.78 crore Dabangg 3: 15.7 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

