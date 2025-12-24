Allu Arjun recently won over audiences with Pushpa: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Following the massive success of Pushpa 2, strong industry buzz now suggests that the actor is gearing up for his next big collaboration, this time with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.

The celebrated actor-director duo is reportedly planning a grand mythological epic, a project said to be mounted on an unprecedented scale and poised to push creative and visual boundaries like never before.

Allu Arjun & Trivikram Set to Reunite for a Massive Mythological Epic

According to industry insiders, the mythological epic is based on a powerful script that was developed specifically with Allu Arjun in mind. Known for his screen presence, versatility, and larger-than-life appeal, the actor is said to be perfectly suited for the ambitious vision Trivikram Srinivas has planned.

What truly sets this project apart is its scale. Reports suggest the film will be made on a staggering budget of over 1000 crores, making it one of the most ambitious mythological films ever produced in Indian cinema. The makers are expected to combine rich storytelling with cutting-edge technology and high-end visual effects to create a cinematic spectacle for audiences worldwide.

A Reunion Fans Have Been Waiting For Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas share one of Telugu cinema’s most successful creative partnerships. From sharp storytelling to memorable characters, their collaborations have consistently struck a chord with audiences. This upcoming project will reportedly mark their fourth film together, coming several years after their last outing, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020).

Allu Arjun and Trivikram share an exceptional creative legacy, having delivered multiple blockbuster films together. Their previous collaboration, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, shattered several box office records across South India and emerged as one of the most celebrated films of its time.

When Will The Film Go On Floors?

While an official announcement is still awaited, sources claim the film is scheduled to begin production in February 2027. With anticipation already at a peak, fans are eagerly waiting for confirmation and more details. If everything falls into place, this Allu Arjun–Trivikram collaboration could become a landmark moment for Indian cinema on a global stage.

