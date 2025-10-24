Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is one of the biggest franchises in Indian cinema. Both the Icon star films emerged as record-breaking in the history of indian cinema. The second installment of the movie faced some criticism from the audience, but still managed to perform strongly at the box office. In this article, we will be comparing Pushpa’s first and second movies on the basis of their collection and global reach.

Pushpa 2 vs Pushpa 1: Which emerged at the top in the box office numbers

Pushpa 1 was released in theaters on December 17, 2021. This was the first time that Allu Arjun played the role of Pushpa Raj on the big screen and enjoyed nationwide appreciation. The film was made with a budget of 150 crore but earned a massive profit of almost 78.37% at the box office.

The first installment of Pushpa witnessed a collection of ₹267.55 crore in India’s net box office. Furthermore, India’s gross collection reached the target of 315.7 crore, while the overseas gross number stood at 36.3 crore. Ultimately, the Worldwide gross of Pushpa 1 was 352 crore.

Talking about Pushpa 2, the sequel broke almost all the records in terms of numbers. The Hindi-dubbed version of the movie earned a significant amount of 836.09 crore net in India.

With the collection of box office numbers in all languages, the film hit the landmark of 1265.97 crore net at the Indian box office. Along with the gross, Pushpa 2 earned 1493.84 crore. The box office numbers exhibit that Pushpa 2 is a clear winner in the battle.

Which Pushpa film had the massive global reach?

Despite Pushpa 2 achieving massive box office numbers, it was Pushpa 1 that enjoyed a wider global reach and stronger critical acclaim. The first installment captured audiences worldwide and received overwhelmingly positive responses, establishing a solid fanbase that made the franchise a phenomenon.

The success of Pushpa 1 was also the main reason the sequel generated such hype even before its release. Its popularity laid the foundation for the franchise’s continued momentum, setting the stage for the eagerly awaited Pushpa 3: The Rampage, which fans hope will continue the trend of positive reception.

It remains to be seen whether the third part will get positive word of mouth or not.

