Shahid Kapoor & Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo has touched the 70 crore milestone in India. The romantic action thriller has emerged as Triptii Dimri’s second highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 13 box office update!

O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 13

According to estimates, O’Romeo earned 1.6 crore on day 13. It saw a 34% drop in the last 24 hours, amid the mid-week blues. There’s competition from Do Deewane Seher Mein, Border 2, Mardaani 3, among others, and the footfalls are now getting divided. Starting tomorrow, it will also battle against The Kerala Story 2.

The overall box office collection in India has reached an estimated 70.62 crore net. O’Romeo is reportedly mounted on a budget of 100 crore+, which means it is considerably away from entering the safe zone. Including GST, its gross total currently stands at 83.33 crore.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 52.51 crore

Day 8 – 3.25 crore

Day 9 – 4.5 crore

Day 10 – 4.66 crore

Day 11 – 2 crore*

Day 12 – 2.1 crore*

Day 13 – 1.6 crore*

Total – 70.62 crore*

Triptii Dimri’s 2nd highest-grosser in India!

O’Romeo has comfortably surpassed Bad Newz (64 crore) to rank as Triptii Dimri’s 2nd highest-grossing film in India. It will, however, conclude its run at this spot, as surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (281.56 crore) will be impossible.

Check out Triptii Dimri’s top 5 highest-grossing films in India (lead roles only):

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 281.56 crore O’Romeo: 70.62 crore* (13 days) Bad Newz: 64 crore Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 44.48 crore Dhadak 2: 24.24 crore

O’Romeo Box Office Day 13 Summary

India net: 70.62 crore*

India gross: 83.33 crore*

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Assi Box Office Collection Day 6: Emerges As Taapsee Pannu’s 5th Lowest-Grossing Hindi Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News