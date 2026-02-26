Assi displayed an upward trend on its first Tuesday due to the discounted ticket rates, and as expected, it dropped on Wednesday. If we talk about overall performance, the film has already turned out to be a commercial disappointment and has yet to cross the 10 crore mark at the Indian box office in net collections. Also, it is currently the fifth-lowest-grossing film of Taapsee Pannu. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 6!

How much did Assi earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

On the first Wednesday, day 6, the courtroom drama earned an estimated 55 lakh. Compared to Tuesday, day 5’s 85 lakh, it dropped by 35.29%. Compared to Monday, day 4’s 70 lakh, it suffered a drop of 21.42%. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 6.3 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 7.43 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1 crore

Day 2 – 1.6 crore

Day 3 – 1.6 crore

Day 4 – 70 lakh

Day 5 – 85 lakh

Day 6 – 55 lakh

Total – 6.3 crore

Assi is Taapsee Pannu’s 5th highest-grosser

With a dismal 6.3 crore net in the kitty, Assi is Taapsee Pannu’s fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. Considering its poor trending, the film is likely to conclude its run in the same position as it might struggle to beat Mulk‘s 12.81 crore.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Taapsee Pannu’s Hindi films (highest to lowest):

Dunki – 232 crore Mission Mangal – 200.16 crore Judwaa 2 – 138 crore Baby – 95.5 crore Badla – 88.02 crore Pink – 68 crore Chashme Baddoor – 40 crore Khel Khel Mein – 39 crore Naam Shabana – 36.5 crore Thappad – 32 crore Soorma – 30.11 crore Manmarziyaan – 26.45 crore Saand Ki Aankh – 23.14 crore The Ghazi Attack – 20.5 crore Mulk – 12.81 crore Assi – 6.3 crore (6 days) Dobaaraa – 3.85 crore Dil Juunglee – 1.05 crore Running Shaadi – 1 crore Dhak Dhak – 80 lakh

More about the film

Assi is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha under the banner of T-Series Films and Benaras Media Works. It also stars Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles.

