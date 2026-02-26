Assi displayed an upward trend on its first Tuesday due to the discounted ticket rates, and as expected, it dropped on Wednesday. If we talk about overall performance, the film has already turned out to be a commercial disappointment and has yet to cross the 10 crore mark at the Indian box office in net collections. Also, it is currently the fifth-lowest-grossing film of Taapsee Pannu. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 6!
How much did Assi earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?
On the first Wednesday, day 6, the courtroom drama earned an estimated 55 lakh. Compared to Tuesday, day 5’s 85 lakh, it dropped by 35.29%. Compared to Monday, day 4’s 70 lakh, it suffered a drop of 21.42%. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 6.3 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 7.43 crore gross.
Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:
- Day 1 – 1 crore
- Day 2 – 1.6 crore
- Day 3 – 1.6 crore
- Day 4 – 70 lakh
- Day 5 – 85 lakh
- Day 6 – 55 lakh
Total – 6.3 crore
Assi is Taapsee Pannu’s 5th highest-grosser
With a dismal 6.3 crore net in the kitty, Assi is Taapsee Pannu’s fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. Considering its poor trending, the film is likely to conclude its run in the same position as it might struggle to beat Mulk‘s 12.81 crore.
Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Taapsee Pannu’s Hindi films (highest to lowest):
- Dunki – 232 crore
- Mission Mangal – 200.16 crore
- Judwaa 2 – 138 crore
- Baby – 95.5 crore
- Badla – 88.02 crore
- Pink – 68 crore
- Chashme Baddoor – 40 crore
- Khel Khel Mein – 39 crore
- Naam Shabana – 36.5 crore
- Thappad – 32 crore
- Soorma – 30.11 crore
- Manmarziyaan – 26.45 crore
- Saand Ki Aankh – 23.14 crore
- The Ghazi Attack – 20.5 crore
- Mulk – 12.81 crore
- Assi – 6.3 crore (6 days)
- Dobaaraa – 3.85 crore
- Dil Juunglee – 1.05 crore
- Running Shaadi – 1 crore
- Dhak Dhak – 80 lakh
More about the film
Assi is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha under the banner of T-Series Films and Benaras Media Works. It also stars Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles.
