Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli is currently proving why he is the undisputed GOAT at the box office! Even in its second re-arrival, the film is smashing records and outperforming new releases! While most films struggle to find an audience during their first theatrical run, Thalapathy Vijay is busy rewriting history with a film that originally released two decades ago.

The action drama is a cult classic, also starring Trisha Krishnan and released in 2004. The film has returned to the big screen for a second re-release stint, and the box office numbers are nothing short of a roar!

Ghilli Re-Release Box Office VS Thalapathy Vijay!

Despite being available on OTT and having a massive re-release in 2024, the craze for Ghilli remains at an all-time high. The film showed an incredible upward trend over its first weekend, proving that the fans are still not tired of seeing Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha on the silver screen.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Gross Collection).

Day 1: 60 Lakhs

Day 2: 65 Lakhs

Day 3: 75 Lakhs

Day 4: 25 Lakhs

Total: 2.25 crore

Both Re-Releases Enter Top Re-Release Openers!

Ghilli re-release for the second time opened at 60 lakh at the box office on February 20, 2026, Friday. The film entered the list of the top openers for a Tamil re-release at the box office. The first time Ghilli re-released in 2024, it registered an opening of 3.6 crore gross.

Check out the top opening days of Tamil re-releases at the box office (India Gross Collection).

Mankatha (2011): 3.75 crore 2Ghilli (2004): 3.6 crore Padayappa (1999): 2.8 crore Sachien (2005): 2.2 crore Kushi (2000): 90 lakhs Dheena (2001): 70 lakhs Ghilli (2004) Second re-release: 60 lakhs Baba (2002): 57.5 lakhs

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2026.

