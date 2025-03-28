The World TV Premiere of Stree 2 on Star Gold, which aired on March 15 during the Holi weekend, attracted a staggering 41.2 million viewers, making it the most-watched movie premiere on Indian television. The horror-comedy, which performed exceptionally well at the box office with global earnings of Rs 884 crores, has now replicated its success on the small screen.

Maddock’s last horror-comedy Munjya garnered a viewership of 34.6 million with its world premiere. Now Stree 2 has surpassed this number with 6.8 million higher views, setting a massive record, to enhance the viewer experience, Star Gold supplemented the premiere with a Roundtable discussion featuring the film’s cast and director, Amar Kaushik, along with a showcase of unseen deleted scenes.

Dinesh Vijan, CEO of Maddock Films, acknowledged the film’s continued success, highlighting that Stree 2 has resonated deeply with audiences, both in cinemas and on television. Director Amar Kaushik noted that the film was designed to be a family experience, and its record-breaking TV viewership reflects that vision.

The lead actors of Stree 2 — Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee — acknowledged the strong audience response to the film’s TV premiere. Kapoor called the milestone a proud moment, while Rao and Khurana highlighted how the event reaffirmed the film’s popularity. Banerjee noted that sharing unseen footage and behind-the-scenes moments added value for viewers.

With its record-breaking viewership, Stree 2 has cemented its place as a successful franchise and demonstrated the continued power of television as a preferred medium for family entertainment.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Bhool Chuk Maaf: Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi Bring Chaos & Romance In Varanasi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News