Dharma Productions, known for its visionary storytelling, is now foraying into Punjabi cinema for the first time in association with Gippy Grewal and Humble Motion Pictures for the pan-India historical epic Akaal. The film marks another ambitious pan-India offering from the production house after the likes of Baahubali and Devara. The movie’s story is deep-rooted in history and is based on true events.

Akaal revolved around the bravery and resilience of the Sikh warriors and aimed at bringing Punjab’s rich history to the big screen. The bilingual film will be released in both Hindi and Punjabi. The Dharma Productions offering also boasts of a stellar team.

The movie is being helmed and written by Gippy Grewal. Akaal stars Nimrat Khaira, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Nikitin Dheer, Mita Vashisht, Shinda Grewal and others in the pivotal roles. The movie is backed by industry titans who are known for showcasing stellar content and a wholesome entertainment to the audience. This includes Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Gippy Grewal, and Ravneet Kaur Grewal.

This latest project backed by Dharma Productions for the Punjwood industry promises to be a passion project with an unparalleled scale. Akaal is all set to be released on the big screen on April 10, 2025, during the festive season of Baisakhi, making it a momentous occasion for audiences. Talking about his collaboration with Gippy Grewal, Karan Johar said, “We are honored to partner with Gippy Grewal and Humble Motion Pictures Fzco on Akaal. This film is a powerful representation of the history & culture of Punjab, and we are committed to bringing this important story to a wide audience across India through its release in both Punjabi and Hindi. We believe in the strength of this narrative and its ability to connect with people.”

While Gippy Grewal also expressed his excitement for the ambitious project. He said, ‘Bringing the stories of our Sikh warriors to the screen is a passion project for me. With Dharma Productions’ support, we can ensure that ‘Akaal’ transcends linguistic barriers and reaches every corner of India, highlighting the strength and bravery of our heritage.”

