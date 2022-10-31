Shark Tank India, a business reality television series, is one of the most successful reality shows on Indian television. A group of potential investors known as “Sharks” are featured on the show. Former MD of the Indian fintech company BharatPe Ashneer Grover was one of the ‘sharks’ on the show.

The ‘Sharks’ featured on the show would listen to entrepreneurs pitch their ideas for new ventures or products and would decide whether to invest in their ventures. Rannvijay Singha was the host of the first season. Now as the second season of the show is scheduled to air, many fans are wondering whether Ashneer will return to the show as the ‘shark’.

As per the latest report from TellyChakkar, Ashneer Grover may not return to the show as the regular panelist on Shark Tank India season 2. He won’t be there the way he was in the first season. There are speculations that he might come on the show on and off.

It would be interesting to see how Ashneer will be returning to the show. To recall, he was one of the popular sharks on the show. His quotes have been made into memes and are still pretty popular.

Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover recently took to Instagram and shared an update to his fans as to what he has been up to ever since he quit BharatPe. It seems the successful banker turned founder turned investor has been investing in his health. Ashneer announced his victory lap of shedding 10 kgs and offering two simple weight loss tips – ‘Determination’ and ‘Zidd’!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who made a parody of the ‘Shark Tank India’, mimicking the shark himself, asked, “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?” While another user wrote, “Sir, you serve others ‘paani puri’ in EMI but you don’t gobble one yourself, do you?”

