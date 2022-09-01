It’s been two years since Sushant Singh Rajput took a drastic step and ended his life, but his fans, family and friends continue to seek justice. Time and again we have seen his sisters took to social media to talk about the same while slamming the Indian judiciary and Rhea Chakraborty in their posts. At the time of his death, his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was a pillar of support for his family. We often say the Pavitra Rishta actress coming to the forefront and targeting Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant and Ankita were a part of TV’s one of the most loved shows Pavitra Rishta, where they became a household name with their character of Archana and Manav.

Recently, DID Super Moms hosted a Pavitra Rishta special episode which saw Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput’s on-screen mother Usha Nadkarni in their presence. During the episode, the DID contestants will be paying a tribute to SSR after his death. A while back, the official social media page of the channel posted the promo of the episode and it looks like it hasn’t gone down well with SSR fans.

In the promo, watching contestants’ tribute Ankita Lokhande will be seen breaking down. Soon after the clip surfaced on the web, netizens slammed the makers for using Sushant Singh Rajput for the fake TRP game. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Oh, Stop it man please stop it. For God sake stop this drama. We are hurting OK. Stop taking advantage on a innocent soul just for 2 min fame or TRP. Justice will be the real tribute for him that you will never demand. Right?”

While another said, “Stop the fu*king fame game! Enough.” A netizen also wrote, “Trp and fame game again ?” Check out the promo below:

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same, do let us know!

