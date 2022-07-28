Once again it’s that time of the week where you fans get to know how your favourite serials have performed recently. For the unversed, today the TRP list is finally out and it definitely decides the fate of the shows that are on air. Well, Anupamaa has once again performed this week.

Read on to know what your favourite show has scored this week in the TRP list. Continue below for the scoop.

So, as mentioned above, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa have once again topped the charts. Time and again the show has managed to bag the first position on the TRP list, all thanks to its catchy MaAn romance and the intense drama between the Shahs and the Kapadia. The show has seen dips too however, this week it has once again emerged as a topper with a rating of 3.0.

Moving from Anupamaa, the second spot on the TRP list goes to three shows. Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, Neil Bhatt’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Hai Chahatein. They have bagged this spot with a rating of 2.3. This definitely is great news for GHKPM fans as the show has been receiving quite some flakes lately. Meanwhile, Shetty’s KKK season 7 stays on the same spot as last time.

With a rating of 2.1, the third spot on the TRP list goes to three other shows – the recently released show Banni Chow Home Delivery, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and Kumkum Bhagya.

Talking about the other shows on the list, with a TRP of 2.0, Imlie and Kumkum Bhagya made it to the fourth spot on the list. Bhagya Lakshmi came fifth with a TRP rating of 1.8.

What are your thoughts on this week’s TRP list, has your favourite show performed well? Let us know your answers in the comments below.

