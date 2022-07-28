Bigg Boss 16 has been the talk of the town for a while now and looks like there are new updates coming in almost every day. The hype around the reality show is massive but guess what, despite all the attention that comes with being a part of the show, there are a few people who have consciously said no to participating in it. Today we look at a few approached contestants who allegedly said no to being locked up in the house.

Advertisement

For the unversed, a series of pictures had previously leaked on Instagram, which indicated that the theme of the newest season will be ‘aqua’. The leaked pics of the house also suggest that most of the colour scheme will be a combination of blue and green but the official team is yet to confirm these reports. On the other hand, a bunch of recent reports suggest that the show will kick off in October this year and hence, a bunch of celebrities from different industries are being approached for the same.

List of contestants who have said no to Bigg Boss 16 –

Advertisement

1. Arjun Bijlani

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Arjun Bijlani is one of the approached celebrities this year who has turned down the option to join the show. “I felt that the show has become a marriage bureau and most of the contestants come out as a couple”, the actor allegedly said.

2. Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha is one of the television personalities who is in consideration when it comes to Bigg Boss 16. The talks are still apparently on but there are a few reports that suggest she has already said no to it. Looks like fans will have to wait and find out.

3. Shivangi Joshi

The much loved actress Shivangi Joshi had also made it clear in the past that she would not be the right fit for Bigg Boss 16. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, she said, “I don’t think I’m a Bigg Boss person, I avoid chaotic situations, as of now I don’t think I can do it.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on television!

Must Read: Vindu Dara Singh: “Ever Since Sidharth Shukla Left, I Don’t Feel Like Watching Bigg Boss”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram