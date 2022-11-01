Halloween 2022 was yesterday and the Kardashian-Jenner dressed up and aced several looks. Kendall Jenner slayed not one but two looks – one dressed as s*xy Jesse from the Toy Story universe and the other a cool cucumber. Well, the second look has netizens talking.

For those who don’t know, in May this year, a clip of Kendall cutting a cucumber for a snack was part of The Kardashians. Fans of the show – and netizens in general, were confused with the way Ms Jenner took to slicing the vegetable. And now, seeing her dressed up as one, they couldn’t help but troll her. Read on to know some of their hilarious comments.

Kendall Jenner rocked two looks for Halloween 2022. The first one saw her slaying as a s*xy Jesse from Toy Story dressed in a yellow and white bandeau top with matching, cut-off sleeves and a pair of ripped (practically tattered) jeans with cow-print legs. Her second look for the night consisted of her in dark green latex pants and a 3D cucumber slice top with a knife in hand.

Poking fun at Kendall Jenner for dressing like a slice of cucumber after she showed off how she cuts this specific vegetable in May this year, one user wrote, “Kendall do you know how to cut cucumber yet” Another commented, “bro plz cut the cucumber right this time” A third netizen, asking if she figured out how to use a knife added, “did the chef cut that for you? Or did you figure out how to use that knife?” “Atleast this one is cut already,” commented a fourth.

Another netizen wrote, “Bet she still doesn’t know how to cut a cucumber” Some more comments on Jenner’s Halloween 2022 costume read, “did you cut them yourself,” “Love this!!! So who is slicing the cucumber 🥒 😂” “but like honestly have you learned how to slice them better since then?” and lots more

While many trolled Kendall Jenner, several others praised her for her hilarious sense of humour while making the ensemble.

Let us know in the comments what you think of Kendall Jenner’s look.

