Donald Trump has made a reputation as one of the most controversial presidents of the US. Since his election days, he had been accused of being involved in several scandals. He has now been charged with directing hush money to p*rn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 for their alleged past affair. Scroll on to learn more.

The former US president was gearing up for campaigns for a 2nd presidential term in next year’s election. But it seems that his criminal charges will make things difficult for him. Meanwhile, Stormy is celebrating the victory with her supporters and sharing her excitement online.

For the unversed, Stormy Daniels is an adult film star who met Donald Trump for the first time in 2006. It was during a golf tournament, and the actress was 27-yr-old then. The former president was 60 and had welcomed his son, Barron, with his third wife, Melania, four months ago. As per Daniels’ book, Full Disclosure, which she released in 2018, one of Trump’s bodyguards invited her to The Apprentice star’s penthouse for dinner. She elaborated on her s*xual encounter with him and wrote, “May have been the least impressive s*x I’d ever had.”

Here’s what she shared on Twitter:

Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond…also don't want to spill my champagne 😜 #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 30, 2023

In 2016, during Donald Trump’s election campaigns, his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, arranged $130,000 to pay Stormy Daniels to stay silent on the 2006 matter. Cohen has confessed this himself, and The Wall Street Journal exposed the matter in January 2018.

While Trump denied Stormy’s allegations, calling it ‘extortion’ and a ‘total con job,’ the Manhattan grand jury has found him guilty in the matter. Post the verdict, Donald Trump shared this on his Twitter handle –

It's more true now than ever before!!! pic.twitter.com/B3b58P3TEZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 31, 2023

