When it comes to Marvel’s Avengers, everyone has their favourite superhero and is very territorial of it. From who should play the character to who shouldn’t, they have a long list and rarely will like changes made to it. For fans, Black Panther can only be played by Chadwick Boseman, Iron Man by Robert Downey Jr and Captain America by Chris Evans.

However, an AI-generated re-imaginings of The Avengers cast has now been uploaded to social media, and it features some of the biggest names from the ’90s’90s Hollywood. From Tom Cruise to Bruce Wills and Will Smith, read on to know who all made the list and as which superhero.

Shared by Instagram page ‘‘wordplay.art’’ with the caption ‘‘Avengers in the 90s,’’ the video has a collage of well-known ’90s’90s actors dressed like the Avengers they are re-imagined as. The short video begins with Tom Cruise dressed in Iron Man’sMan’s armour, followed by Brad Pitt posing as Thor with Mjölnir in his hand.

The next AI-generated re-imagined Avenge is Milla Jovovich as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow – who sports an all-black ensemble and vibrant red hair. Michael J Fox makes it to the list as the re-imagined ’90s’90s Clint Barton aka Hawkeye, and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s name pops up as Dr Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk.

The other reimaged Avengers include Bruce Willis as Captain America, Will Smith as Black Panther and Jim Carrey as Loki. Impressive list, right? Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Word Play (@wordplay.art)

Would you have liked to see these actors as the Avengers if the MCU films were made in the ’90s’90s? Or are you guys happy with Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and the other avengers? Do let us know in the comments.

