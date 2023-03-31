Openly Kissing? Well, in the recent turn of events, it seems the supermodel Kendall Jenner and her alleged rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny are taking their relationship a notch higher, fueling the hints amid dating speculations. Keep scrolling to read more about what happened and how netizens have reacted to this new relationship.

For the unversed, Kendall and Bunny have been hitting the headlines for a month ever since they were spotted leaving the same restaurant where Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were also there, apparently for a double date. Even though Ken and Bunny left the place through different exits, it sparked their relationship rumours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per Page Six reports, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been spotted ‘openly kissing’ after their night date in Los Angeles. This news comes three days after they were papped in a car together while leaving their date. While Kendall tried to dodge the camera flashes by putting her head down, the singer tried to cover his face with one hand. We don’t have the kissing images, but here are the pictures of them in the car from their last date. Check out below:

Bad Bunny y Kendall Jenner saliendo del Bird Streets Club el pasado domingo. 📸 pic.twitter.com/J3lL0No5S2 — Bunny’s Network (@badbunnynetwork) March 27, 2023

A close source told US Weekly that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been enjoying their intimate time at Sushi Fumi. The insider further shared to the portal that the alleged couple was “being very affectionate” as they were enjoying their meals.

Kendall and Bad Bunny both have been trying to keep their relationship under wraps for now. For the unversed, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star found love in Bad’s arms after she split from her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker in October 2022, whom she dated for two years on and off.

However, amid all of that, Bad Bunny had thrown an alleged shade towards Devin Booker (Ken’s ex) in his song ‘Coco Chanel’ as he rapped, “I’m not bad baby, that’s a gimmick / But the Puerto Rico sun is warmer than the one in Phoenix.” And, fans are not really happy to see Kendall with Bad Bunny.

Well, what are your thoughts about Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Game Of Thrones Fame Maisie Williams Is In Mumbai! Netizens React As She Attends Dior Fashion Show, “Desh Badal Raha Hai, Aage Badh Raha Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News