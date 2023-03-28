Bella Hadid is a supermodel that needs no introduction. She is one of the most famous names in the fashion industry, and her style statements are epic. Her recent walk at the Paris Fashion Week made quite a buzz recently. She walked the ramp almost naked and had a white dress sprayed on her. Despite having an impeccable sense of fashion, Bella once revealed that she had no designer items while growing up. Scroll on to learn more.

Isabella Khairiah Hadid, aka Bella Hadid, is a part-Palestinian model and the daughter of the former model, Yolanda Hadid. Her sister, Gigi Hadid, is also a supermodel, and they have done many fashion shows together.

In 2021, Bella Hadid appeared on Life in Looks on Vogue’s YouTube channel. She reflected on her old sartorial picks and discussed how she has evolved as a fashionista. She spoke of her sartorial choices and how they have changed. She also shared details about her childhood and how her life then had nothing to do with fashion. She said, “I never, growing up, had anything designer. My mom wouldn’t let me. I think I got my first pair of Louboutins when I graduated high school. It makes me emotional actually.”

This old video was recently shared on TikTok, and on Instagram by a page called coco.inspoxo. The netizens found Bella Hadid’s story unrelatable and oblivious to her privileges.

Take A Look:

In the interview, Bella had also added, “I love to see that progression, I feel blessed that I made it out alive of that mental state that I was in for so many years.”

Well, the netizens did not take Bella’s revelations nicely. They found her far away from reality and shared some really funny comments. Here’s what they said –

One user wrote, “Indian Ananya Panday,” referring to the actress’s old statement that she had struggled a lot in life.

Another said, “This is genuinely so sad. I mean imagine being denied the basic right of having a designer item?”

A netizen penned, “how did you get through that? so hard.”

As per Arab News, a few users on Tik Tok said –

One wrote, “This family makes the Kardashians look down to earth.”

A fan said, “I feel her pain.. I’m actually going on year 31 of no designer clothing.”

Another one said, “She wanted this to be deep so badly.”

Bella Hadid responded to the sarcastic comments recently and accepted that it was a bad story to be told in the first place.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

