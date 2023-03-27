The grapevine is buzzing that Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday are the newest couples in Bollywood. Karan Johar was the first to discuss their connection on Koffee With Karan season 7 officially. Soon after, the duo walked for Lakme Fashion Week and looked sizzling together. While netizens are shipping them already, some fans haven’t recovered from Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor’s rumoured breakup. Scroll on to learn more.

Aditya made his Bollywood debut with London Dreams but bagged the leading role in Aashiqui 2. Shraddha Kapoor also had a breakthrough by playing the main lead in the movie. People loved the duo’s chemistry and wanted to see more of them. As per reports, Shraddha and Aditya dated back then for years before parting ways after their movie, Ok Jaanu.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor walked the ramp as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s show at the finale of Lakme Fashion Week. The actor donned a black suit, and Ananya looked hot in a black and red cut-out dress with thigh-slit and ruffled hems. The actress posted pics with Aditya on her Instagram handle, but certain netizens quickly pointed out that the actor looked the best with Shraddha Kapoor. An Instagram handle called, Thegenuineedit, shared a beautiful video of Aditya-Ananya’s ramp walk and Aditya-Shraddha’s old clips.

Take a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by फिल्मी 𝐋𝐚𝐝𝐤𝐚 🌿 (@genuinedit)

The montage of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor’s old videos made them super nostalgic. The background song, Labon Ko from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, made the viewers even more emotional. They flooded the comment section by mentioning that they miss watching the duo together on and off-screen terribly. The video editor added a quote on the post that read, “Shraddha: I got the boy, she got the man,” and wrote in the caption, “Laut aao AdiShri mazaak nahi raha yeh ab 😭”

Here’s what the netizens commented:

One user wrote, “Yrr plz saath aa jao tum toh samajdaar ho 😢”

Another said Bollywood needs the duo back and said, “Bollywood worried about your flop era? Cast adishra together😁”

A netizen wrote, “brb gonna spend the rest of the day sobbing in a dark corner xx”

One hopeful fan said, “Guysss please calm down they are’nt married yet!🙂”

Another fan said, “This makes me soo sad 💔 aditya looked best with shraddha”

A user wrote, “Shraddha got the cuter version so it’s a win 😩🩷🤌🏻”

One user predicted Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor’s future and said, “Ananya aur Adi long term nhi chalega”

Whether or not Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday are dating, we would love to see the actor in a movie with Shraddha Kapoor again.

