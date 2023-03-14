Gigi Hadid enjoys a massive fanbase all across the globe. Her on-and-off relationship with Zayn Malik always remained one of the major highlights of her life. The couple had s tragic end but once they were madly in love. However, before Zayn, Gigi had few relationships, and some of them were short-lived. Recently one of her ex Tyler Cameron made an honest confession about his finances and revealed he once took Gigi on a date with just $200 to his name.

Notably, the reality TV star enjoyed a brief two-month romance with the supermodel in 2019. It was the time when Zayn and Gigi were not together. However, the relationship always remained unconfirmed. But recently, Tyler revealed his lack of finances while he was with Gigi. Scroll below to read the details.

Tyler Cameron recently appeared on Jason Tatrick’s podcast trading secrets and went on to reveal that he didn’t have money while he was dating Gigi Hadid and he once took her to a date with $200 in his pocket. While talking about it, he said, “He goes to me, Dude, I don’t know what the f*ck I am doing. I got $5000 in my bank account, I don’t know what my next job is, and I am dating Gigi Hadid. Not even $5000, I had like $200, you know what I mean.”

The reality star even recalled calling his dad from the bathroom to ask him for money so that he could pay for the dates. He added, asking the host, “When you go on a date with Gigi Hadid, and you only have $200 in your name, how do you pay for it? Do you ever have a story, like how are you managing that?”

For the unversed, reportedly in 2019, Gigi made the first move by following Tyler Cameron while he was a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of ‘The Bachelorette.’

