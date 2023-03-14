Andrew Garfield is one of the most popular actors globally. He enjoys a massive fan following and all thanks to his brilliant acting skills and chocolaty looks that have his female fans going gaga over him every time he makes a public appearance. And guess what, who is the latest entry to his fan club? It’s none other than Black Panther actor Michael B Jordan who cheered for him at the Oscars red carpet ‘We Love You’ and netizens are now reacting to this bonding of Spider-Man and Killmonger. Scroll below to see the video.

Andrew is popularly known for playing the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was last seen donning the suit in Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home, where his cameo along with Tobey Maguire became the talk of the town. Michael, on the other hand, rose to fame after he played the role of Erik Killmonger in late actor Chadwick Boseman starerr Black Panther.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, Andrew Garfield was seen posing on the red carpet at the Oscars 2023 while Michael B Jordan can be seen cheering ‘We Love You’ towards him along with the crowd and fans in the background.

Entertainment Tonight took to their Instagram and shared the video of two actors, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Reacting to Andrew Garfield and Michael B Jordan’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Spiderman and killmonger ❤️🙌🔥 Def wanna see that fight ❤️”

Another user commented, “Hearing MBJ scream “Andrew” gave me Chronicle flashbacks.”

A third user commented, “Give them a movie together.”

What are your thoughts on Michael B Jordan cheering for Andrew Garfield from the stands? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Andrew Garfield Confessed He Is “Gay Man, Just Without The Physical Act” While Preparing For A Similar Role: “I’ll Have An Awakening Later In My Life”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News