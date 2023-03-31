The current state of Marvel Studios is going through a lot of controversies. From the poor performances of its shows and movies to the recent firing of its employees. The VFX debate has been ongoing for a long time, and the recent Jonathan Majors controversy is too much for the studio to handle. Additionally, a new report states that directors working for Marvel Studios do not get to have much creative control over the projects. Read on for more details!

Marvel Cinematic Universe and its projects are definitely not having the best of their time. The audiences are unable to connect with its movies and show that they usually had in the past. While there have been many reasons, a new report reveals more information about the current state of Marvel Studios.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by The Direct, New York Magazine and Vulture reporter, Chris Lee criticized Marvel Studios during a recent talk with The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast. He blasted the studio for having the tendency to hire inexperienced directors in the visual effects department intentionally to maintain creative control across the Marvel studio’s various projects.

While talking about Marvel Studios’ decision to hire the director, Lee compared Shang-Chi director “Destin Daniel Cretton” to “James Cameron” as it affects the visual aspects of the movies.

“In your comparison of, let’s just say, ‘Avatar 2‘ to ‘Shang-Chi,’ in comparing James Cameron to Destin Daniel Cretton, you’re not comparing apples to apples because James Cameron has infinite amounts of computer-generated imagery experience,” said Chris Lee.

Adding to the statements, he said Marvel “systemically harvests directors from the Sundance Film Festival.” Without taking any other names, he added, “somebody who has directed some cheapo movie that got a lot of buzzes, that has a lot of heart, a lot of originality, and then they suddenly prop them up with a nine-figure budget for the first time.”

Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: ‘The Crown’ Fame Vanessa Kirby’s Checking Out Henry Cavill At An Interview Breaks The Internet, Giving Nasty Thoughts To Netizens’ Minds, One Say “She Was Bout To Let That Intrusive Thought Win”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News