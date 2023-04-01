Jackie Chan has been one of the key action figures at home and abroad. Even though it appears the iconic star has achieved pretty much all, a few of the actor’s wishes remain unfulfilled. The Rush Hour star once revealed how he eagerly wanted to be part of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park but could not. Read on to know why.

Jackie Chan earlier revealed that he idolised Spielberg in Hollywood and would also love to work with legendary directors like George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola, and James Cameron. The 68-year-old actor once shared that he was pleasantly surprised to know how humble Spielberg was when he finally got to meet him.

Speaking of Jurassic Park, Jackie Chan once told the publication The Black, “I want to walk with dinosaurs. This kind of movie is one audience.” When asked if Chan ever told Spielberg about his desire to work in the sci-fi fantasy movie, the actor revealed that the filmmaker turned down the idea. Chan stated, “He said No! What we like you in is Jackie Chan’s actions. That’s what we like.” Well, Chan and Spielberg could not collaborate in Jurassic Park, but they did end up working together in 2001 when Chan starred in the action comedy film The Tuxedo. While Spielberg did not helm the movie, he served as the project’s executive producer.

Shedding light on the same, Jackie Chan said, “If it wasn’t for the fact that this film was made by Steven Spielberg’s company [DreamWorks], I wouldn’t have done this. But I trust them. I wanted to do this movie because it was different from the scripts I usually get.”

Chan added, “My character wasn’t a policeman or a martial arts expert. In Asia, I made whatever movie I wanted to. But in America, all the scripts I receive are about the police, police, police! I read this script and thought it would be fun.”

Speaking of Jurassic Park, Steven Spielberg directed the first two movies in 1993 and 1997, respectively, before handing over the franchise to other directors.

