For a film that surprised one and all with its collections on Thursday paid preview shows, a good opening day of over 6 crores and then Saturday and Sunday of around 9 crores each, it’s rather surprising that it has just about managed to go past the 40 crores after 10 days. The film had a very good extended opening weekend but fell big during the weekdays as collections got into that 2 crores range. Yes, there have been gains over the second weekend, but that’s strictly due to an underwhelming Thursday and Friday.

This can be seen from the fact that even on Sunday, the film just about ended up netting 3.50 crores*. From last Sunday to this, the drop in numbers is there, which shows that it was all about the first-weekend show for the film. Also, it would be worthwhile to look at how the majority jump on to bashing Bollywood when collections come down like this. However, when it comes to Hollywood films, the response is rather muted when it should be equal for all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Wick: Chapter 4 reached 43.50 crores* when this should have happened in the first week. However, now it would be all about staying in the game so that at least 60 crores lifetime is scored by the Keanu Reeves starrer. Yes, it would eventually reach there, but then it won’t quite be in style, something that is expected from it after a rollicking start that it got.

That said, John Wick: Chapter 4 is a good success for sure since it has done far better than expected, and that deserves an acknowledgement.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: John Wick: Chapter 4 Box Office Day 9 (Hindi): Keanu Reeves Starrer Grows Quite Well On 2nd Saturday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News