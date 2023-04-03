Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa once again showed a positive sign with its growth at the Indian box office. After a huge dip on Friday, the film witnessed an impressive jump on Saturday. Again yesterday, there was a rise in numbers, thus giving itself a chance in the theatrical journey. Let’s take a look at how the film performed on Sunday, i.e. day 4!

Marking Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial venture, the film opened to decent reviews from critics. Ever since the release, word of mouth too has been on the favourable side. However, it’s the dark undertone of the film, negativity due to being a remake and the ongoing IPL season, which is limiting the footfalls in theatres. Still, a good turnaround was witnessed on Saturday and Sunday.

As per early trends flowing in, Bholaa is earning 13.90-14.40 crores at the Indian box office on day 4. It’s a good jump when compared to Saturday’s 12.10 crores. The film had a chance to hit the 15 crore mark but the ongoing IPL season is clearly making an impact on night shows.

Considering the early trends, Bholaa stands at a total of 44.60-45.10 crores in India. It’s a decent total and today, the film needs to show a steady hold and at least 6 crores should come on board. A drop more than that will make things tough.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

