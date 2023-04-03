Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved and adored actors of this generation. He made his debut in the year 2010 with Band Baja Baarat, and since then, he never looked back. He is a powerhouse of talent and never misses a chance to make headlines with his sartorial fashion choices and honest confessions. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Ranveer blamed Kareena Kapoor Khan for making him a boy from a child and left Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma amused. Scroll below to read the details!

There is no doubt that Kareena is among the oh -so- hot actresses of B-town. B-town’s Poo aka Bebo can make heads turn with her effortless fashion game, and just like all of us, actor Ranveer Singh is also a huge fan of the gorgeous diva. The actor once confessed he used to go to a local swimming club to watch Kareena swim & his statement grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh once appeared on Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, and we know gracing Karan’s Koffee couch means a lot of juicy confessions. The Cirkus indulged in candid chit-chat with the filmmaker and went on to make an odd confession that left everyone amused. On being asked about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor was quick to respond, the actor was quick to respond, “No, she used to come to Otters club, and I was a kid at that time. And I just used to look at her. She ushered me.. ah! Let’s just say, I went from child to boy” Karan said, Sorry? You are a dirty, dirty, dirty boy. She is like my sister; you know I could offend me.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dose of entertainment 🤓 (@random.shitszz)

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Cirkus, and now, he is gearing up for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will also star Alia Bhatt in a leading role.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: John Abraham Reimagined As ‘Keanu Reeves’ If His Dog Never Died In A Hilarious Viral Video, Netizens React “John Wick After Killing All At High Table…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News