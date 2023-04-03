Priyanka Chopra has been hitting the headlines ever since she claimed to being cornered in Bollywood due to her beef with some celebrities, which led her to pursue a career in Hollywood. Amidst this, an old video of her appearing on Koffee With Karan with Shahid Kapoor is going viral.

In the viral video, PeeCee blushes when she hears Shah Rukh Khan during the episode. When Karan Johar asks Shahid whether it annoys him whenever the actress blushes upon hearing the superstar’s name. The Farzi actor agreed, “it’s terribly annoying.”

KJo then explains how much King Khan has an effect on Priyanka Chopra as she continues to blush. The episode of Koffee With Karan came at a time when Priyanka and Shahid were reportedly dating in 2010. More than a decade later, a user shared the video clip on Reddit, which went viral. Several Bollywood fans are reacting to the viral video.

A user commented, “She (Priyanka Chopra) is blushing as they got married just a week before. Hayye Lajja!!” while another user wrote, “I found this very strange when I first saw this. I mean, she was supposed to be dating Shahid. I guess she thought Shah Rukh Khan could be a cover-up for her dating Shahid Kapoor, but the whole thing backfired on her.”

A third user commented, “Aajkal Priyanka kuch zayda hi cringe lagne lagi hai,” to which a fourth user also agreed and said, “Exactly man, i never realised she’s so fucking cringe but the last few days Oh God, she does more drama than a tv serial’s bahu fr”

Another user then commented, “Priyanka Chopra trying too hard to be teased with Shah Rukh Khan and get those affair rumors going. I mean if u want to shut down the rumors, u can do it gracefully and move on. This is looking desperate and giving high school “want to be associated with the coolest guy” vibes. 🤢

