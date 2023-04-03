When it comes to making a style statement, some celebrities can never go wrong, no matter what. Zendaya is one such star whose fashion sense is unparalleled. Her red carpet looks are always bang on, and the lady knows how to carry sass like a boss. She is the ultimate queen of risque outfits that are equal parts edgy and chic. Today, we bring you one of the iconic looks from 2022, when she attended the Valentino Spring 2023 show at the Paris Fashion Week. Scroll on to learn more.

Zendaya debuted in Hollywood with Shake It Up and played a side role in the show. She got global recognition for playing Michelle in Spider-man: Homecoming in 2017. The actress impressed her fans with her mind-blowing acting in her hit series, Euphoria. She became the ambassador of Valentino in 2020 and rocked her look at the brand’s Spring 2023 show in 2022.

Zendaya showed up for the event in a catchy, head-to-toe black sheer catsuit. At first, one might think that the outfit has a fishnet pattern all over it. But at a closer look, one can see Valentino’s logo, ‘V,’ embellished on the entire attire in black crystals. The actress layered it with a black oversized sequined blazer that added the personal touch to Zendaya’s signature style – chic, bossy, and classy.

Take A Look:

Zendaya wore short black pants underneath and flaunted a no-br* bold look. Her breasts were carefully and partially hidden by the blazer and her sleek hair that she wore down. She wore crystal tassel earrings in black and pointy black heels underneath the suit.

For the makeup, the Euphoria actress chose a bold look. She went for a dewy base, glossy brown lips and smokey eyes. She flaunted a catchy diamond ring on one of her fingers and did not carry any bag.

Zendaya’s all-black look was bold, sassy and totally in sync with her persona.

