Celebrities are an inspiration for us in many ways. Without sounding vain and shallow we can say that actors and actresses help us with fashion and styling. Hollywood’s one of the highest paid actresses, Scarlett Johansson’s looks surely a guilty pleasure for us fashion enthusiasts. Therefore, today we brought you a look at the Marvel star where she looks unimaginably stunning and we thought of taking a moment to appreciate her beauty. Scroll below to take a look at her stunning self!

Johansson is not only blessed with good looks, but she also has a raspy voice that makes her even more alluring. However, the actress is off social media but she has millions of fans who dedicate a good amount of time appreciating her.

The throwback picture that we brought to you today goes back to 2009 when Scarlett Johansson was photographed by Alexi Lubomirski for Harper’s Bazaar magazine. The old photo has been shared on Twitter by Joan Darc. The user not only posted what she is wearing but also the cost of it. As per the post, Scarlett is wearing a peplum-styled red colored dress by Carolina Herrera. The off-shoulder figure-hugging attire has a sweetheart neckline popping out her voluptuous assets. The dress is apparently worth $5,990 i.e. over Rs 4.5 lakhs. The tight-fitting gown had generous volume at the bottom with frills around the chest giving it a peplum look.

For accessories, Scarlett Johansson had a massive bejeweled band on her wrist and earrings. Both of them were from Iradj Moini and Badgley Mischka. For makeup, Johansson sported well-contoured and well-blushed cheeks. She had her soft smokey eye game on point with red-tinted and glossed lips to complete it all. Her hair had soft curls giving off vintage-era vibes.

We have spoken a lot about the throwback look of Scarlett Johansson. Check it out here and let us know what your thoughts are on this.

Scarlett Johansson photographed by Alexi Lubomirski wearing Carolina Herrera ($5,990), with jewelry from Iradj Moini ($430) and Badgley Mischka ($750) at Alice Tully Hall for HARPER’S BAZAAR magazine 2009. pic.twitter.com/KkyHxs8kRd — Joan Darc (@joandarcdoll) April 2, 2023

