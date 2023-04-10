Margot Robbie is one of the notable celebrities in Hollywood and her filmography over the years is quite remarkable. But deep down she too is a normal human being like us with a group of friends curious about our lives. For her, being in showbiz made her work with various actors including A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Will Smith and others. She also kissed some of the actors on screen and it is obvious that her girlfriends would want to know who the best kisser among the lot is, and the answer will surely leave you surprised.

Margot shot to fame with her role opposite DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street. She once again shared the screen with Leo in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which also had Brad in it. She and Brad recently did the film Babylon as well.

During the promotion of her film Babylon with co-star Diego Clava, Margot Robbie revealed, who the best kisser is. The actress’s video is going viral on Instagram and it has been posted by an account called abouthollywoodglam. In that video snippet Margot could be seen saying that all her girlfriends ask her who the best kisser is. Diego, who was present with her in that interview like many of us was very curious to know the answer.

Margot Robbie before giving out the real answer obviously named her co-star Diego Clava the tag of best kisser since he was sitting next to her. But then she went on to reveal that it was neither Leonardo DiCaprio nor Brad Pitt but her Indie film co-star Max Irons. Max and Robbie shared the screen for the film, Terminal. Morgot said in that interview, “I remember thinking that I was like, ‘He’s a fantastic kisser'”. See her confession for yourself here.

For the unversed, Margot Robbie’s Terminal co-star Max Irons, whom she crowned the best kisser is the son of veteran English actor Jeremy Irons and Irish actress Sinéad Cusack.

