Acclaimed actress Margot Robbie might be the star of the new movie “Babylon”, but she’d rather hang out on the Tube in London.

The jet-setting, Los Angeles-based Aussie actress has revealed she loves the London Underground, reports ‘The Mirror’. And the canny star, who is worth more than 30 million pounds, has even found the best way to save money on fares.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the UK premiere for “Babylon“, Margot Robbie said: “I actually have two Oyster cards in my wallet right now. I always get the Tube.”

Asked if she has been on the latest Elizabeth line, which opened last year, Margot Robbie said, quoted by ‘Mirror’: “I haven’t but I hear it’s lovely!”

Margot Robbie, 32, who shot to fame in the Down Under soap “Neighbours”, developed a taste for the Tube in 2014, when she was in London filming the romantic war drama, “Suite Francaise”. But she is not the only A-lister Underground passenger.

Apart from Margot Robbie, other celebrities include pop stars Jay Z, Nicole Scherzinger and Rihanna, were also once snapped on the Jubilee line.

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Was Said She “Deserves A Tongue Punch In The Fart Box” By A Fan & Here’s How She Reacted To This Mean Tweet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News