Margot Robbie has been in the news for the past few months owing to her professional life. After her recent film Babylon with Brad Pitt, she grabbed headlines with her next venture Barbie, whose teaser was also dropped online. More than getting people to talk about her acting chops, she never leaves a chance to make heads turn with her sartorial fashion choices. However, there was a time when she had come across a few mean comments made to her by the netizens.

We have often seen celebs getting subjected to trolls and criticism for various reasons. Be it their relationships on the personal front or controversies in professional life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2016, Margot Robbie appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show where she along with other Hollywood stars like Russell Crowe, Kate Hudson, Chris Evans and others were made to read mean Tweets about them written by the netizens. While we went ROFL with other celebs’ reactions to such highlighted Tweets, it was Margot’s response to a message that left her and all of us stunned. The actress read out loud a Twee that suggested that she deserves a ‘tongue punch in the fart box.’

The Tweet in question read, “’Tongue punch in the fart box’ is a neglected phrase. Use it today! Example: Margot Robbie deserves a tongue punch in the fart box.” This clearly left Margot Robbie stunned and the only word she could say was “Wow!” Watch the video at 1:04 mins:

Margot Robbie was recently in the news when she opened up about kissing Brad Pitt and told the new issue of W magazine, “In Babylon, Nellie kisses a lot of people. I actually improvised a kiss that wasn’t in the script. We were doing a party scene, and Nellie goes up to Brad Pitt’s character and Katherine Waterston’s character, and I was like, ‘F*** it. I’m just gonna kiss them and see what happens. They were a little bit shocked. I don’t know if it made it into the movie.”

For more such interesting throwback pieces, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Making Too Many Heads Turn In Their $100,000’s Midnight Black Rivian R1S, It’s As S*xy As The Couple!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News