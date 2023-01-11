Hollywood’s one of the prestigious awards Golden Globes 2023 is held in The Beverly Hilton, California. The event is a star-studded affair and brings together several celebrities. However, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt have become the talk of the town.

The 32-year-old Australian actress made a dramatic entrance in a sheer halterneck sequined Chanel gown. While the 59-year-old Bullet Train star looked dapper in a black tuxedo, white shirt, and black bow tie.

Both Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt were sitting alongside each other as they watched the award ceremony. Pictures from the event are going viral on social media after Entertainment Tonight shared the pic of both stars. Netizens feel that the two make for a good couple. Scroll down to see pic below:

Soon after the pic went viral on social media, many netizens on Twitter claimed that both Brad and Margot could have dated each other as they looked good together. A user said, “they look great together”, while another user wrote, “If she wasn’t married I think she and Brad would be such a good-looking couple!”

It’s also important to note that the comedy-drama Babylon brought together Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for the first time. Their unprompted kiss in the movie became a hot topic in Hollywood. The two-time Oscar nominee said that the kiss wasn’t in the Damien Chazelle-directed film’s original screenplay, in which she plays an unstable actress who seizes every opportunity for immoral behaviour.

The Wolf of Wall Street actress presented the opportunity to kiss Brad as a chance to cross something off her long-standing wish list. The movie was released last month to mixed reviews from critics, who appreciated the acting, editing, score, and cinematography but had conflicting opinions on the narrative, direction, and graphic content.

