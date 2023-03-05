Rapper Cardi B’s new ink has divided her fans – but she insists she’s loving the design. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper, 30, showed off her latest tattoo on social media and was immediately met with a mixed reaction.

The songstress posted the first close-up of her hugely visible face marking, which is a tribute to her one-year-old son, reports Mirror.co.uk. The red ink across her jawline spells out the tot’s name Wave and she’s revealed how much she loves the artwork.

In the caption of her post, Bodak Yellow rapper wrote: “I love my face tatt,” before adding a red heart emoji. The image she used was taken from her latest venture alongside hubby Offset, 31, as they took part in a McDonald’s campaign.

Cardi stunned in the snap as she glammed up in a halter-neck white gown with crystal details. Her makeup and hair were immaculately presented, while her nails were over-the-top in length as she fed her man a chip.

The report further states that the picture wasn’t met with overwhelming support – even though the official McDonald’s account liked the post. One user wrote: “Why? What was the reason?,” while another questioned: “Is this some early April fools?”

Another joked that she will soon be covered in face tattoos, sharing an image of another woman with an array of visible markings.

