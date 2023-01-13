The 80th Golden Globes award ceremony was held on January 10, 2023, and all the who’s who from Hollywood were there gracing the red carpet and the award show. However, with time it seems like the attraction towards these kinds of shows is getting decreased with all the social media hype. This year Golden Globes award recorded the lowest viewership rating in history. Scroll below to know how the audience reacted to it!

Golden Globes aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock live on Tuesday. There were all the glitz and the glamour, candid moments, amazing speeches, interviews, fun banter, and so much more but we all got to see it from our Twitter handles only which made it even more difficult for the netizens to watch it on television.

The ratings for the Golden Globes award 2023 is out, and netizens are not happy about it. The 80th award show hosted by Jerrod Carmichael recorded 1.1 rating (which was down by 26% from last year’s show) and got 6.3 million views (it was down by 9% from last year’s award ceremony). As per records, in 2021, Golden Globes recorded 6.9 million views and in 2020, 18.3 million people had watched it.

As the viewership graph saw a drastic curve towards the down, NBC shared the night of Golden Globes was the “Most social special event across all of television season-to-date (linear and streaming), both in terms of social engagements and social video views.”

Well, as soon as the news went live, netizens took Twitter by storm. One wrote, “I have the notifications on and wait for the winner, no need to watch that sh*t.”

The 2023 #GoldenGlobes were watched by 6.3M viewers, their lowest audience numbers ever. See the full winners list: https://t.co/WqofoWvYsn pic.twitter.com/CNDuK8U3qL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 11, 2023

I just have notifications on and wait for the winner. No need to watch that shit — Alex Hernandez (@Al3xH3rnand3zz) January 11, 2023

Another tweet can be read as, “I couldn’t even find the channel tbh”, while another one commented, “All that diversity nonsense just to end up with the lowest ratings lmao”

All that diversity nonsense just to end up with the lowest ratings lmao — néo (@blndsundoll4neo) January 11, 2023

One wrote, “forgot it existed tbh”

forgot it existed tbh — VENOM (@xaVenom) January 11, 2023

The netizens even pointed at the bad PR and advertisement as well. One of them commented, “I saw 0 ads for this. Thats on them for bad PR. Not like i was gonna watch it anyway.”

I saw 0 ads for this. Thats on them for bad PR. Not like i was gonna watch it anyway — John Anthony (@JanthonyClips) January 11, 2023

Another comment can be read as, “Because its boring? Why do i need to watch it when i get the news from twitter accs Instantly”

Because its boring?

Why do i need to watch it when i get the news from twitter accs Instantly — Ma¥ri)e (@mauwau18) January 11, 2023

There was zero promotion for it, most people didn't even know it was yesterday. Also a bunch of the nominees didn't show up💀 — carrie (@carries_town) January 11, 2023

Well, do you think the award ceremonies are loosing their charm? Let us know your opinions in the comments!

