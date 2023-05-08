We’ve all loved Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress has proved her acting chops in several movies before that including A Perfect Murder and Shakespeare In Love. But the journey wasn’t easy and the beauty even faced casting couch during her early career. Scroll below for more details!

Gwyneth has won several accolades since she first began working in 1989. She’s won Golden Globes, Grammys, Emmys and so much more for projects like Proof, Glee amongst others. She began playing the role of Pepper Pots in the MCU in 2008, and the journey continued till 2019 with Avengers: Endgame. There’s been no specific end to her role, although her love interest Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man, bid goodbye to the superhero universe.

Back in 2010, Gwyneth Paltrow recalled her casting couch experience in an interview with Elle as she said, “When I started out, someone suggested that we finish a meeting in the bedroom. “I left. I was pretty shocked. I could see how someone who didn’t know better might worry, ‘My career will be ruined if I don’t give this guy a bl*w job!”

During the interview, Gwyneth Paltrow also spoke about feeling ‘dejected’ about the roles women are offered in the industry. There’s a lot [of roles that are] okay, but there’s little that’s really good, especially for someone my age. Sometimes you find out that something you really liked is going to someone 10 years younger. I find it heartening that Meryl Streep and Sandra Bullock have been able to find and create amazing projects.”

Clearly, Gwyneth Paltrow has come a long way in her career. More power to her!

