It is undoubtedly the week where the world is celebrating and is quite emotional with the end of the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise with Vol 3. The most lucrative of them all in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the three movies gave us a story that we will all cherish and characters that will stay with us forever. It gave Chris Pratt Star-Lord, a career-defining part that is so much more than just the movie. But while this is break for the star from the constant trolling storm he is in right now, it doesn’t mean there will be none post the buzz around the movie subsides. Pratt now reacts to the same.

If you aren’t aware, Pratt, who is one of the many Chris’ in not just the Marvel Cinematic Universe but in Hollywood, is the most hated Chris, as per reports, that have been headlining for the past couple of years. He is trolled for everything he does and criticized for every move he makes. There is one particular reason or an event that kickstarted this sort of a campaign, but it continues to only grow.

Chris Pratt, who is unbothered about all of that hate coming his way and the trolls, has now decided to react to them, and he has a reaction that includes Jesus and his patent sense of humour combined at the same time. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Page Six report, Chris Pratt has now decided to react by being the Most Hated Chris and being trolled always. He said, “I sure do but that’s nothing new, that’s nothing new, you know? If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. That’s John 15:18 through 20. That’s the way it is, nothing new, 2,000 years ago they hated [Jesus], too.”

Chris went on to then talk about thick skin. “Like a rhino, stick your head down, you keep driving forward, you have thick skin, and if anyone gets in your way, you stick the horn right up their a**!” he said.

Meanwhile, the hate does not affect Chris Pratt’s career for sure since he continues to have a kitty full with some big projects. He is all set to voice another high profile animated part in Garfield, and has The Electric State with Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

