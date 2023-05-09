Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for his next release, Extraction 2, a sequel to his American action thriller film, which was released on Netflix in 2020. In the prequel, the actor played the role of mercenary hero Tyler Rake who went through hell and back on a mission to rescue the son of a crime lord.

The film was filled with adrenaline-pumping action scenes. Director Sam Hargrave is seemingly bringing Tyler Rake back from the brink of death. This means the filmmaker and scriptwriter Joe Russo plan to go bigger with the sequel. One way to do that? Quite literally, set your leading man on fire.

As per the Empire report, Chris Hemsworth has been set on fire as part of a sequence described in the script as “The craziest oner in cinema history.” The sequence was teased in the trailer, promising a fast, furious, flame-filled prison break, all presented as a single unbroken shot. This means the Avengers actor is pulling off Tom Cruise-level stunts in the upcoming sequel.

The publication quoted director Sam Hargrave as saying, “For me, the image of Chris Hemsworth beating the shit out of a bunch of prisoners, while on fire, in the snow was something that I couldn’t pass up. And hats off to Chris. It wasn’t CG fire. And he had to do it over and over. I don’t know a lot of people, let alone Hollywood A-listers, who are gonna let you light them on fire while on camera.”

The filmmaker, who has experience as both a stuntman and a stunt coordinator, is known for his ability to produce realistic battle sequences. His work for the Russos on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, as well as managing Chris Evans’ Captain America stunt work, made him particularly well-known.

“We had a bunch of different jackets all prepped for him, with different layers,” says Sam Hargrave igniting the Aussie actor’s arm. “We lit Chris Hemsworth on fire, and he beat up a bunch of guys all night. It was pretty incredible to watch,” he added.

