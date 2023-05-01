The son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, Connor Cruise broke his Instagram hiatus to share a snap of himself enjoying a game of golf.

Connor hadn’t posted on the social media platform in almost a year but decided to share his love of the sport with his followers, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The image of the 28-year-old saw him standing on the green at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida wearing the typical golf outfit of a blue hooped polo shirt and light blue shorts.

Connor Cruise completed his look with a white baseball cap, solitary white glove and a pair of crisp white trainers.

Shade-wearing Connor stuck up his thumb for the camera and fans were quick to ask which of the pair was victorious on the championship golf course.

Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Cruise (@theconnorcruise)

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that Connor Cruise’s last post was uploaded in August last year when he shared a clip of a fishing trip. Prior to that, the DJ had tended to share images of himself either fishing or grilling products on his grid. Every now and then he would throw in a pic from his childhood alongside sister Bella Cruise, who is now 30.

