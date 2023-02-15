One of the most popular actors and handsome hunks in Hollywood, Tom Cruise is known for his amazing acting skills. However, apart from that he has always tried to be a good father to his kids. For the unversed, the superstar has three children, Isabella, Connor, and Suri. He had adopted Isabella and Connor with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman and with Katie Holmes he has his daughter Suri. But did you know he was not allowed in his daughter Isabella’s wedding even if he had paid for the ceremony? Scroll below to know more about it.

When Tom didn’t attend Isabella’s wedding, it had stirred a lot of rumours and created quite a buzz around everywhere. However, it seems that her husband didn’t want her parents to be in the ceremony as per his religious beliefs.

There were quite a few reasons cited when Tom Cruise went absent from his own daughter Isabella’s wedding. One of the close sources to the development had revealed to Hollywood Life, “Tom is filming a new film that is taking time and millions of dollars not to mess up scheduling, along with that he also didn‘t go to the wedding because it was his daughter’s wishes and he knows that if he went it would be all about him. Paps and guests would have made it a less special day had they been focusing on Tom.”

While another insider revealed that the Top Gunn actor’s presence at his daughter’s wedding might attract a lot of attention and paparazzi so both side’s parents were excluded from the guest list. As reported in TMZ, “Sources connected with Tom and Bella tell TMZ, she and Max wanted a super small wedding in London with a few friends and that was it … no parents were invited. We’re told Tom was not only cool with the decision, he footed the bill for the wedding and party at the fancy schmancy Dorchester hotel.”

Even though Tom Cruise didn’t attend Isabella’s wedding, he paid for the ceremony and the party. Since then, there have been rumours rife that the actor doesn’t have a proper relationship with his children. Despite all the rumours, Tom always wanted to be a good father. He once revealed in an interview, “My whole life I always wanted to be a father. They’re good people, my children. I’m proud of them. I don’t want them to worry. They know I’m there. No matter what, I’m always there.”

