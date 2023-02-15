Just a week ago, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had promised new reveals from her most anticipated romantic film, Love Again. The international superstar kicked off this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations by dropping the trailer of the film, out in theatres on May 12, and starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Chopra Jonas always has put India on the global map and is big on supporting the representation of Indian films on the international platform.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who has cemented her place as the biggest Asian star in Hollywood took to Instagram to tell her legion of fans and followers, “We made this film in difficult times most of it away from our loved ones but everyday on set was special, especially with the incomparable @celinedion and my amazing co-stars @samheughan, @russelltovey, @sofiabarclay 😘 Happy to be sharing our labour of ♥️ @loveagainmovie”

Check out the Love Again trailer below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Written and directed by James C Strouse, the film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Heughan as Mira and Rob, who meet after Mira sends romantic texts to her late fiancé’s old phone number, without realising the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone. They unexpectedly fall in love with help from none other than Dion.

Love Again is produced by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures. It also stars Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie.

