Avengers: Endgame's Robert Downey Jr's 'Funeral Scene' Was Referred As 'The Wedding' For The Cast & It Took 1 Year Of Planning To Master It!

American actor Robert Downey Jr is one of the most loved stars in Hollywood. His performance as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has left a permanent mark on the hearts of several fans. The character has come a long way from being a billionaire playboy to a hero in the Avengers series.

While Robert Downey Jr.‘s Iron Man continued to serve among the lead superheroes in the MCU, his last portrayal in the Avengers: Endgame made that picture more iconic. However, there was a scene that was particularly difficult to film, which the film directors.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, who in the film gave his life to save the world, is buried in the scene in question. The biggest characters from the MCU who contributed to the destruction of Thanos’ army paid respect to him. That scenario, which took an entire year to plan, was made more challenging by the fact that all the heroes were gathered in one frame.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, popularly known as Russo Brothers, shared during an appearance on the Smartless podcast, “That took a year of planning. We referred to it as the wedding. It took us a year to plan that and get all those people together. We had a couple of months to plan out that shot. We rehearsed that shot. We scouted that location multiple times.”

When Avengers: Endgame first debuted in theatres, this scene definitely stunned viewers. However, the directors rigorously upheld their concealment. The directors informed the cast that they would be filming a wedding scene, most likely involving Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, or Iron Man, and his love interest, Pepper Potts, played by Gwyneth Paltrow. It was carried out to avoid any carefully prepared sequence leaks. Paltrow was one of the few people who were aware of the precise sequence that was going to be shot at the time.

