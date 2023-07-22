Margot Robbie needs no introduction. The actress is currently entertaining everyone after slipping into the plastic doll character for Greta Gerwig’s directorial Barbie. But, this is not the only unusual character that has left everyone amazed. Margot has had a picturesque career and her portrayal of DC’s beloved Harley Quinn was lauded a lot. However, she had to go through a lot and even pick on her own co-stars to bring the character to life. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Margot is an Australian actress who began her journey with TV shows. After entering Hollywood, Margot was shot to fame with the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soon after her breakthrough, Margot Robbie began to explore various genres. She made her debut in the DC Extended Universe with the 2016 film Suicide Squad. The movie saw Margot play the role of psychologist turned villain Harley Quinn, who was in love with Joker. As a villain, Quinn used her psychological background to manipulate others and director David Ayer wanted Robbie to pick the same quality of getting in someone’s head to nail the role.

Once, during an interview with Collider, Margot Robbie talked about the same and said, “Yeah, yeah, that actually I found really difficult because I find myself in real life, if there’s ever tension, I try to diffuse the tension. And that’s just a natural reaction for me. Where for Harley it’s the complete opposite.”

She further mentioned how she did not enjoy adapting the same habit of Harley. Margot said, “If Harley saw that they’ve shown a weak spot, she would like a little scorpion tail just like psst, get in there. And I felt so awful and so many times we did, like, these scenes and I was just saying awful things.” The actress added, “And seeing that someone’s struggling with something in particular, and David’s looking at me like, ‘you better get in there, that’s your window of opportunity right there, take it.’ It feels really awful sometimes.”

Apart from Robbie, Suicide Squad also had Will Smith, Cara Delevingne, Jared Leto, Viola Davis and more.

On the work front, Margot Robbie is currently sharing the screen space with Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Emma Mackie, Will Ferrell and more in Barbie. The movie is competing with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Issues Strict Rules For Ben Affleck Including 24/7 Access To The Set As He Returns To Work With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner In Deadpool 3 [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News