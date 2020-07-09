Javicia Leslie To Play First Black Batwoman, Ruby Rose's Reaction To It Is Priceless!

Javicia Leslie has replaced Ruby Rose to play Batwoman in CW’s series Batwoman. With this, she has become the first Black actress to step into the iconic part for a live-action TV show or a motion picture.

The official announcement has been made by Batwoman’s official page on Twitter, “@JeviciaLeslie is Gotham’s new hero. #Batwoman season 2 is coming in 2021!”

On Wednesday, in a press release, Javicia Leslie said that she was extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic part of Batwoman on television, and she was honored to join the groundbreaking show as a bisexual woman, which has been a big trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Batwoman series is all set to return to CW in January 2021 in which Javicia Leslie will play the character of Ryan Wilder which is described as “likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed.”

Javicia Leslie is so excited that she took to Instagram and wrote, “For all of the little black girls dreaming to be a superhero one day… it’s possible!” She is truly an inspiration for all.

Ruby Rose, who is known to play Batwoman till now also congratulated her on the Instagram post, “OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman”

She added, “I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing !!”

