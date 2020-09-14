Pau Gasol, a legendary Basketball player welcomed his firstborn with wife Catherine McDonnell and has named her new-born daughter Elisabet Gianna Gasol. The NBA player was a close friend of late Basketball player Kobe Bryant and has named his daughter after Bryant’s daughter Gianna who died in the same plane crash as his father.

Earlier this year, Bryant who was known for his Mamba Mentality died in a fatal plane crash along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa Bryant and three daughters named Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

Announcing the birth of his daughter on Instagram, Pau Gasol wrote, “Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! ❤️👨‍👩‍👧 #girldad”

What a beautiful family picture that is!

Pau Gasol paid tribute to friend Kobe Bryant by naming his new-born daughter on late Gianna Bryant’s name. Such kind of friendships are RARE.

Sharing the good news on her Instagram account, Vanessa Bryant wrote, “My goddaughter is here!!!! Congratulations @paugasol @catmcdonnell7 Love you 3 so much! So touched by your request to honor my Gigi…Can’t wait to hold Elisabet Gianna Gasol”.

Share your thoughts on the same in the comment section below.

Must Read: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Celebrate Two Years Of Married Bliss Under The Sun!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube