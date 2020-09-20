Amid rumours of Jacob Elordi dating Kaia Gerber, the two were spotted hanging out by the pool at a resort on Friday in Los Cabos, Mexico. It seems the legacy model is getting closer with the Australian actor, who already seems to be a part of the family now.

The 23-year-old The Kissing Booth actor and the 19-year-old model seemed to be packed on the PDA in the pool as they spent some time with her famous parents Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford.

this is Jacob elordi?? I swear he justs sets himself up at this point pic.twitter.com/aJRL5oe4C9 — ً (@intersteIler) September 19, 2020

Kaia Gerber showed off her toned body in a green printed bikini while soaking up in the sun with Jacob Elordi. She complimented the two-piece tie-dye string bikini with a tan fedora and some chunky brown ombré sunglasses.

¿CÓMO QUÉ JACOB ELORDI ESTÁ EN LOS CABOS? pic.twitter.com/7njE8hCgWn — 🇲🇽 (@_fangirlmx) September 20, 2020

While Jacob Elordi appeared shirtless and in his swim trunks. He showed off his washboard abs in the swimwear and accessorised with a pair of wayfarers and a blue baseball cap.

The couple were first seen at dinner together earlier this month at the upscale seaside sushi spot Nobu Malibu. This led to speculations that both Kaia and Jacob are dating. However, the actor is also linked with Dune actress Zendaya.

According to E!News, a source told them that their relationship was mostly platonic. “Jacob definitely has an interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there,” said the source.

“They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him. Kaia is keeping things friendly for now but there is a flirtation between the two. She has told friends she is single and is only having fun and hanging out with people,” the source added.

Kaia Gerber broke up with 26-year-old Pete Davidson earlier this year after three months of dating. She also later got matching foot tattoos with friend Cara Delevingne.

