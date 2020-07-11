Braun Strowman is stronger than ever with his latest stint in WWE. He displayed his prowess by destroying brutally destroying Goldberg at Wrestlemania 36. And now with Universal Championship to his name, the monster is looking forward to more challenges.

Recently, at Money In The Bank, Braun Strowman defeated Bray Wyatt ‘The Fiend’ and continued his glorious run. And in a few days, the big guy will once again face his former Wyatt Family member at WWE Extreme Rules. But wait, even before the result of next pay-per-view comes out, the Monster Among Men has already set his eyes on his opponent of Wrestlemania 37.

Braun Strowman has made news of his rival for the grandest stage of WWE public and Strowman’s big opponent is none other than Drew McIntyre. Yes, you read that right! Strowman has challenged The Scottish Psychopath, in front of everyone on Twitter. Interestingly, he has put forth a stipulation of title for title i.e. the winner will walk away with both the titles.

Check out the tweet below:

Don’t think I’ve forgotten about it!!!! You know you got one comin!!! But only way I see it fit is title for title on the grandest stage of them all!!!! Whatcha say psychopath??? — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) July 10, 2020

For the unversed, Drew McIntyre is currently holding the WWE Championship. He grabbed the gold by defeating Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36.

Well, we are damn sure the contest, if it’s really happening, will be no less than a dream match!

Speaking about WWE Extreme Rules, Braun Strowman is all set to face Bray Wyatt. On the other hand, Drew McIntyre will be facing Dolph Ziggler. The pay-per-view will take place on 20th July 2020.

