WWE: Roman Reigns Claims That He Might Be Most Important Royal Rumble Competitor Of All Time

From being a Shield member to the poster boy of WWE, Roman Reigns has surely come a long way. With a considerable chunk of haters, there’s also a huge fan base of the big dog and a few hours ago, WWE dropped exciting news for those loyal supporters.

The official Twitter handle of WWE posted about re-airing one of the most exciting Royal Rumble matches. Yes, here we are talking about Royal Rumble 2017 that featured Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and many more superstars.

Proclaiming the same, WWE tweeted, “Relive one of the BIGGEST #RoyalRumble Matches in history featuring @undertaker @WWERomanReigns @RandyOrtan @Broklesnar and more TONIGHT on @FS1”. Roman Reigns couldn’t keep calm and retweeted immediately, “I might be the most important Royal Rumble competitor of all time. Before you start complaining, just think about the last 5 years….”

Although Roman Reigns wasn’t the winner in 2017 as Randy Orton eliminated the big dog, no one can deny that Reigns gave him a tough fight. He even eliminated The Undertaker in the match.

If we look back to the last five years, as claimed by the Royal Rumble wrestler, we cannot forget that Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble 2015 by eliminating former WWE star Rusev. Although after 2015, he has not won for a single time, one can not deny that he has put up a great show.

In 2016, he finished third after eliminating five wrestlers. In 2018, he utilized expertly in another second-place wrap up to create uneasiness ahead of Shinsuke Nakamura’s epic babyface victory.

In 2019, Roman Reigns didn’t participate, while in 2020, he ended up being a runner up.

Such a track record surely makes him one of the most important Royal Rumble competitors. It would be interesting to see him perform in Royal Rumble 2021. We hope he wins this time and proves that he is the most important competitor.

