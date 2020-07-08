Harry Styles Could Be Your Sleep Companion! Here's How His 'Bedtime Service' Works

English Singer Harry Styles needs no introduction, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker has been making headlines for all right reasons. The latest news related to the star singer had his fans and netizens jump in the air with excitement. The 26-year-old singer will soon be putting his fans and followers to sleep by narrating a bedtime story with his melodious voice.

Harry Styles has teamed up with the popular relaxation and meditation app ‘Calm’, for which he has made a sleep time story called ‘Dream With Me’.

The very news was announced by Calm, as they shared a teaser video recently with a tweet, ” Wednesday. #DreamWithHarry”

Towards the end of the teaser, one gets to hear Harry’s silky smooth’s voice, as he is heard saying, ‘Hello. I’m Harry Styles.’

Styles’ sleep Story titled Dream With Me will be available on the Calm app for its subscribers from today (Wednesday). With this, the singer joins the likes Matthew McConaughey, Kelly Rowland, Stephen Fry among various other celebs who have lent their voices to the app.

Harry Styles’ fans didn’t take much time to trend the announcement by Calm app on the Internet. As below are some of the reactions that fans had with hashtag #DreamWithHarry.

#DreamWithHarry my mom thinks im sleeping, but im actually waiting for Harry's bedtime story 🤡 pic.twitter.com/cbvHxU8PGJ — monica (@feelinbadashell) July 8, 2020

i find it really amazing that i’m gonna fall asleep to his voice every night for the rest of my life #DreamWithHarry pic.twitter.com/LR0KMx54Zu — 𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚²⁸ ◟̽◞̽ ☆ (@tpwkbellar) July 6, 2020

Me after my free trial runs out with calm and signing up with a different email #DreamWithHarry pic.twitter.com/DU6b8rjsTL — janie ✨ (@alainn_hermosa) July 7, 2020

Harry Styles fans, are you going to install the app?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!